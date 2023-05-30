Downtown Kokomo will be filled with music, vendors and strawberries later this week.
The annual Strawberry Festival will be held in the Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
Susan Alexander, manager of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance’s Downtown Initiatives, said 130 buckets of strawberries were ordered for the event. In total, the buckets come out to 4,550 pounds of strawberries.
The festival will also have 6,800 shortcakes from Moore’s Pie Shop, 103 gallons of vanilla ice cream from Glover’s Ice Cream and hundreds of cans of whipped cream from Meijer.
Alexander said she expects roughly 7,000 strawberry shortcake desserts will be consumed during the festival. Each dessert will be made to order, so visitors forgo components of the treat.
The strawberry desserts will be exchanged for $6 tickets, which can be preordered at any Kokomo First Farmers Bank & Trust location.
“It’s really a meal,” Alexander said of the treats. “You don’t need lunch after that.”
If visitors are still hungry after eating their strawberry shortcake, several food vendors and trucks will serve eventgoers. Food vendors include Hawg Heaven, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, the Ubuntu Foodbus by Bind Cafe and the recently debuted Giovanni’s Sweet Italian Ice.
Whyte Horse Winery, Sun King Kokomo and The Coterie will serve alcohol at the festival.
The festival’s art market has expanded this year. Art vendors will line Main Street between Mulberry and Walnut streets.
Complementing the expanded art market, Indiana University Kokomo is teaming up with festival organizers to hold a plein air painting competition.
Participants are able to sign up for the competition from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The sign-in station will be in front of the Kokomo Art Association’s Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St.
The competition’s first-place winner will be awarded $600. Whoever places second will receive $400, third place will receive $200 and two honorable mention contestants will each receive $100.
Canvases, brushes and paint will be provided by the university while supplies last.
IUK’s campus gallery will display the paintings throughout June after the competition.
In total, Alexander said, there will be more than 100 vendors at this year’s festival.
A stage will be set up on the Courthouse Square to host performances from Rhum Academy musicians, the Kokomo Park Band and Barrelhouse. The Kokomo Men of Note will also stroll through the festival to sing barbershop quartet-style tunes.
Other attractions include:
- American Bikers Aimed Toward Education’s Tiny Tot Motorcycle Adventure, where children can learn about motorcycle safety and ride miniature bikes with training wheels.
- Crown Haven’s petting zoo will let children meet fuzzy critters.
- The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Bookmobile will let visitors check out books. (The library is also kicking off its Summer Reading Program at its downtown location during the festival.)
- Sheila Haworth, a local artist who goes by Knotty Mama, will teach macrame knotwork to visitors. Participants will make keychains while supplies last.
- The Salvation Army will serve doughnuts to celebrate National Doughnut Day.
- Howard County Recycling will share ideas to reuse empty strawberry buckets.
- Indiana University Kokomo’s New Media, Art, and Technology department will show off an interactive pool noodle art installation that visitors will be able to modify.
The Kokomo Tribune and Heartland magazine will have a photo booth set up at 123 N. Buckeye St. for visitors to take photos with family and friends celebrating the Strawberry Festival.
Tribune visitors will also be able to meet some very special dogs from the Kokomo Humane Society, and pick which one they want to see on the next cover of Heartland magazine. Humane society officials will also collect new or gently used shoes to raise money for its Pet Assistance Program.
“This is truly a community event,” Alexander said. “It’s the community creating a fun time and a start of summer celebration.”
