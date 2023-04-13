A musical helped Chloe VanWinkle connect with her grandmother.
The show, which is titled “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” takes place during the 1950s and 1960s. VanWinkle’s grandmother graduated high school during the ‘60s. To help her dive into the role, the actress' grandmother brought out her yearbook and relived school stories.
VanWinkle said her grandmother is excited to see the musical. She’ll be in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium singing along to the Kokomo Civic Theatre’s production this weekend.
Eily Hite is stepping into her first KCT directing role for the show. She explained the musical is about four young women in the '50s and '60s.
The show begins during a 1958 prom, featuring songs like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover” and “Stupid Cupid.” Later, in the second act, the group reunites after 10 years to discuss the past decade. The second act features songs like “You Don’t Own Me,” “It’s My Party” and “Leader of the Pack.”
In total, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” features more than 30 ‘50s and ‘60s songs.
While the director gave praise to the show’s lighthearted writing, she said the music was her favorite part of the production.
“I love the music,” Hite said. “It's some songs that everybody knows from the ‘50s and ‘60s, but then there's also less popular ones.”
With prom season approaching, the director said this show is appropriately timed. It will also be the final show in the KCT’s season.
“It’s full of life and very energetic,” Hite said. “I think this is a lighthearted, nostalgic way to wrap up the season.”
The KCT has more new talent for this show. The show marks Gracie Marsh's first time performing with the Civic Theatre.
Having been in theater for six years, Marsh said she's used to performing in a springtime show. When she heard about the KCT production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” she decided to audition.
The recent high school graduate explained she heard about the show from director Hite.
Marsh said she’s enjoyed working on her first KCT show. The team has been more relaxed than other groups she’s worked with. She also enjoys being a member in a four-person cast.
“It's so much more fun to have such a smaller, more intimate cast,” Marsh said. “It's just less stress.”
Marsh added this show has been the smallest cast she’s ever performed in. She’s had to memorize more lines for the show, but there are fewer people she has to worry about.
The actress noted it's also her first comedic role. Being more accustomed to dramatic roles, she said she’s enjoyed playing the class clown.
Marsh said she had to do a bit of research for the role. Cast members had to figure out what was appropriate or popular during the ‘50s and ‘60s — there were a few jokes that went over the cast’s head until they dived into the setting.
Hite said the four-member cast has made her job a bit easier. Other than her directorial debut with KCT, it’s also her first time directing a musical.
“The girls are all so talented. They are hilarious,” Hite said. “I cackle my way through every single rehearsal because they make me laugh so hard.”
The director said the show has been rewarding to work on. While performers tell a part of the story, directors have a hand in each element of a production, weaving set designs, costumes and actors together.
Hite said she hopes audience members are able to walk away from the show with a bit of joy.
“People of older generations, it’s going to bring them a lot of joy because it’s going to be reminiscent of such a fun time,” Hite said. “For younger people, it’s introducing them to this music, which I think is really fun.”
VanWinkle, who will play Missy Miller throughout the weekend, agreed. She said she hopes older audience members get a healthy dose of nostalgia and enjoy the musical trip down memory lane.
