A crowd of people gathered around a park bench covered in Papa Johns pizza boxes at Foster Skatepark. As kids began to grab slices and a DJ played hip-hop hits, cameras were trained on Daniel Hicks.
Hicks, who performs as Danny Zukko, and others were there to help him film a music video for his new single, “Break Your Neck.”
He had posted flyers and reached out to community members to spread the word — anyone who wanted to be in the video was welcome to join his “killer picnic.”
The video would primarily feature Zukko and his guests partying in the skatepark’s bowl, the rapper said. But he was also hoping to get some skaters and bikers doing tricks for the video.
Zukko added he got the idea to feed community members after reading “Power vs. Force,” a book about leaders. Jesus was featured in the book and, having grown up religious, he decided to follow Jesus’ example.
“I’m not a fanatic, but one thing I do know is Jesus fed people,” Zukko said. “If my music never takes off, at least I can say I did something for the community.”
Zukko said he started making music in 2016 after studying audio recording and music production at Vincennes University. Although he didn’t end up becoming an audio engineer, the time with recording equipment got him in front of a microphone.
The rapper explained his music is primarily influenced by southern hip-hop artists, such as Lil Wayne. He’s especially fond of the samples that are prominently featured in the southern subgenre.
“I think I have a love for music that was made in the 60s and 70s, that whole Motown era,” Zukko said. “Whether I liked it or not, I kind of grew up always hearing the older music. When I hear a sample beat, I love them.”
But as a modern artist, he also takes inspiration from the rock star-esque personalities that dominate current rap charts.
“I want that type of music, I want that type of fun,” Zukko said. “I want the type of music that people can listen to and just let loose.”
The rapper noted the music scene is different in Kokomo, compared to his hometown, Indianapolis. To Zukko, there’s less hip-hop in Howard County.
In general, he added, Indiana residents have struggled to carve out a reputation in hip-hop. Zukko suspected part of the problem has been a reluctance from musicians to promote their music in other cities.
Zukko plans on releasing his new song and music video on Thanksgiving weekend.
