Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, especially when you don’t know anything about the vendors that offer services for the big day. Couples will make dozens of decisions during the planning process —and just one bad choice could lead to a flaw in an otherwise perfect day.
That’s why many brides (and grooms!) will flock to area bridal shows for a better understanding of what services are available to them.
Kokomo’s own Heartland Bridal Show is no exception, with dozens of vendors ranging from hair and makeup to catering and entertainment and it is free to attend.
The bridal show will be at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center on Saturday.
There will be videographers, photographers, caterers, event planners, venues, men’s and women’s fashion, entertainment specialists, florists, jewelers, travel agents and even ideas for bachelor and bachelorette events and gifts.
In addition to getting to visit with vendors, guests will also be able to watch the annual bridal fashion show again this year, with dresses from Blye’s Bridal and Trudie’s Bridal. Posh Salon and Day Spa will be styling the models’ hair for the fashion show event, so brides will also get the chance to get ideas for their wedding-day hairstyles.
The Heartland Bridal Show will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. For more information, visit the Heartland Magazine Facebook page.
