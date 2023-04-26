While I wouldn’t say "Beau Is Afraid" is bad, it’s definitely the weakest of Ari Asters’ films so far. This is a three hour anxiety filled journey that truly hits every single thing you could ever be anxious about. It’s incredibly disturbing right from the opening scene. However, I feel that the film focused more on having haunting visuals rather than exhaling why those visuals were important. Some scenes were both unnecessary and unimportant. It felt like it relied on making you feel uncomfortable rather than telling a well crafted story.
I applaud this film's style and visuals. There’s some phenomenal set design along with loud and eerie sound design. The blend of 2D animation with clearly practical sets was absolutely brilliant. You can feel that this is an Ari Aster film, even though it isn’t exactly like his previous two movies. He has a style that feels uncomfortable and paranoid in itself. Everything feels extremely claustrophobic. His camerawork and cinematography are what really make a lot of the scenes feel so filled with anxiety.
Joaquin Phoenix and Patti LuPone absolutely shine in "Beau Is Afraid." Both of them give such rich and powerful performances. Phoenix is especially brilliant as he invokes every feeling he has onto you as a viewer. Everything he feels, you feel as well. I think it’s safe to say he deserves a nomination for this performance because it’s some of his best work.
This film was clearly made as a passion project by Aster. He did not really worry about what audiences might think, which I commend because if you have a story to tell, I believe you should tell it even if it’s not what people will enjoy. If it’s new and unique, I will give you props no matter what. And there is without a doubt nothing like this out there. We’ll probably never see something like this again. And while I do appreciate that this exists, I cannot say I’m in love with it. I honestly can’t even really recommend this film knowing most people won’t like it. It truly isn’t a bad movie, it’s just not one that I think most will enjoy.
Two and a half stars out of four.
