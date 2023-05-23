Based on the rise and fall of the BlackBerry cellphone, “BlackBerry” has great themes of greed and corporate corruption along with nice cinematography and some powerful performances. Director Matt Johnson’s take on this real life downfall of a company is truly cinematic.
A lot of the movie is shot in mockumentary style, like “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation,” giving it a nice feel of watching from behind the window into the big corporation mindset. While the film draws inspiration from movies like “The Social Network,” I’d say it does the concept a bit weaker. The film doesn’t really dive too deep into our characters and more so focuses on the company itself.
One of this film's strongest aspects is its ability to make you feel the fear and intensity in a real high-dollar business setting. A lot of this film will put you on edge over whether or not a phone is doing well financially. At any moment, you feel like somebody could die, even though you know that no one’s going to. This, of course, is thanks to the absolutely powerful punch that is Glenn Howerton.
I went into this film expecting an earth shattering performance from Howerton, which I ended up getting and absolutely loved, but I did not expect to get one from Jay Barushel as well. To my surprise, Barushel holds his own against Howerton and both give fantastic showings of their tremendous talent. Matt Johnson, who stars as well as directs, also gives a very good performance as the disgruntled best friend of Barushel.
I think it’s safe to say that if you enjoyed a film like “The Social Network,” you’ll probably enjoy this one as well. And while it doesn’t go too far past the corporate greed concept, “BlackBerry” does a wonderful job illustrating the downfall of the company as it fought to survive in a market that evolved faster than it could keep up.
3 stars out of four.
