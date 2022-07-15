Music at the Fairgrounds 13.JPG

Pastime performs during Music at the Fountain, which was held at the Howard County Fairgrounds in 2020.  

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

For more than a decade, free concerts in Greentown have been organized by the town’s Main Street Association to entice visitors.

The concert series is returning next week, with weekly shows scheduled until Sept. 1. Each of the concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursdays, and will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

Matt Gerhard

July 21
Next GenerationJuly 28
PastimeAugust 4
Sally Duke & Matt GerhardAugust 11
Spittin' ImageAugust 18
Rick Alan KingAugust 25
Eastern ConnectionSeptember 1
Eastern High at the Performing Arts CenterTBA

Other than the unscheduled Eastern High performance, each concert will be in front of the fairgrounds' Community Building. If it's raining, the show will be moved to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn.

Various genres will be represented during the concert series, said Lisa Stout, treasurer for the Greentown Main Street Association. Performers are selected by a Main Street Association subcommittee.

Initially, Stout said, the free concerts were held in downtown Greentown. She explained the concerts were meant to attract people from neighboring towns in hopes they would visit local businesses. However, the free concerts were moved to the fairgrounds last year to avoid ongoing downtown construction.

James Bennett III can be reached at 765-454-8580 or james.bennett@kokomotribune.com.

