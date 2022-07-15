For more than a decade, free concerts in Greentown have been organized by the town’s Main Street Association to entice visitors.
The concert series is returning next week, with weekly shows scheduled until Sept. 1. Each of the concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursdays, and will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
Matt Gerhard
|July 21
|Next Generation
|July 28
|Pastime
|August 4
|Sally Duke & Matt Gerhard
|August 11
|Spittin' Image
|August 18
|Rick Alan King
|August 25
|Eastern Connection
|September 1
|Eastern High at the Performing Arts Center
|TBA
Other than the unscheduled Eastern High performance, each concert will be in front of the fairgrounds' Community Building. If it's raining, the show will be moved to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn.
Various genres will be represented during the concert series, said Lisa Stout, treasurer for the Greentown Main Street Association. Performers are selected by a Main Street Association subcommittee.
Initially, Stout said, the free concerts were held in downtown Greentown. She explained the concerts were meant to attract people from neighboring towns in hopes they would visit local businesses. However, the free concerts were moved to the fairgrounds last year to avoid ongoing downtown construction.
