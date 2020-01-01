Stone’s dating profile restored after being blocked
LOS ANGELES — Sharon Stone can now return to mingling on Bumble without being kicked off the dating app.
A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement Monday that Stone’s profile has been restored after it was “mistakenly” blocked. The 61-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress said on Twitter the day before that Bumble closed her account and she asked, “Is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out the hive.”
Bumble apologized for the confusion but thought users could have viewed Stone’s profile as fake because there was no verification.
“Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified,” the statement said. “Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble.”
Lifetime returns to R. Kelly with a new powerful series
NEW YORK — Few TV documentary series can boast having a more powerful real world impact than “Surviving R. Kelly.”
Though allegations of sexual abuse against minors followed R&B superstar R. Kelly for years, it was a six-part series aired by Lifetime last January featuring testimonials by alleged survivors that sparked new attention from authorities.
A year later, Lifetime is readying a follow-up series, “ Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning,” with one major difference: this time, R. Kelly will be behind bars.
Brie Miranda Bryant, senior vice president of unscripted development at Lifetime, said the new series takes a wider and deeper look at some of the issues the first one raised. The first had 54 interviews; the follow-up has almost 70.
“It’s not really about R. Kelly. It’s about sexual violence against women in general and how we change that dialogue,” she said.
