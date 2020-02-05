Rihanna to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards
LOS ANGELES — Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month.
The NAACP announced Tuesday that it had selected the 31-year-old pop star and fashion icon for her “groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but (someone who) has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.”
Rihanna will be given the award during the Feb. 22 ceremony that will be televised for the first time on BET. The show will air live from Pasadena, California.
Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Condoleezza Rice.
Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is a nine-time Grammy winner who launched her own fashion line last year called Fenty with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group. She also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, that debuted in 2018.
Indicted K-pop star Seungri may face military court
SEOUL, South Korea — A K-pop star charged with violating South Korea’s anti-prostitution law may have to join the country’s army and face trial in a military court.
Last week, prosecutors indicted former Big Bang member Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, on charges of violating laws on prostitution, illegal gambling and foreign currency trading.
Prosecutors gave no details about the charges. South Korean media reported that Seungri was accused of buying prostitutes for himself and business investors from Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong, engaging in illegal gambling overseas, and failing to report to South Korean authorities about money he borrowed abroad to use in gambling. Seungri has previously denied most of the allegations.
The state-run Military Manpower Administration said Tuesday it sent Seungri documents asking him to report for 21 months of mandatory military service, a requirement for all able-bodied men in South Korea, because prosecutors had ended their investigation of him.
It said in a statement that it was concerned a protracted trial in civilian courts would hamper its effort to equally apply the military obligation on Seungri, 29.
It said Seungri’s case will be handed over to a military court if he joins the military.
After Oprah’s exit, Russell Simmons doc acquired by HBO Max
NEW YORK — The documentary about several women who have accused Russell Simmons of sexual abuse has found a distributor after Oprah Winfrey’s exit from the film left it in the lurch.
HBO Max on Monday said it acquired Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s film, “On the Record,” following its premiere last week at the Sundance Film Festival. Along with other stories, “On the Record” tracks the decision of music executive Drew Dixon to publicly state that her then-boss Simmons raped her at his New York home in 1995.
Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, has denied all accusations of sexual abuse.
