Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.