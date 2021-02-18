Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital
LONDON — Britain’s 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It called the admission “a precautionary measure” taken on the advice of Philip’s doctor. The palace said Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is expected to remain for a few days of “observation and rest.”
His illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. The queen and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he “sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital.”
‘Game of Thrones’ stars welcome baby
LONDON — The house of Harington and Leslie has an heir.
“Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together.
Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!”
No further details were given.
It’s the first child for both the 34-year-old Scottish actor Leslie and the 34-year-old English actor Harington, who married in 2018.
They announced in September that they were expecting the child.
The New York Post’s Page Six first reported the news of the birth after publishing a photo of the couple running errands with the baby in London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.