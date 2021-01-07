Dr. Dre admitted to hospital
LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre says he will be “back home soon” after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.
The rapper and producer said in a social media post Tuesday night that he’s thankful for the “well wishes.” TMZ reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm Monday and was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he said. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
His representative has not immediately responded to an email.
Shmurda eligible for Feb. release
DANNEMORA, N.Y. — Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda will be eligible for release from prison next month, the New York State Department of Corrections said on Monday.
Shmurda, whose legal name is Ackquille Pollard, was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession charges in connection to what prosecutors said was a leading role in the GS9 gang, The New York Times reported. GS9 is an offshoot of the Crips in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Authorities arrested Shmurda in late 2014 after he left a recording studio near Radio City Music Hall, only days after he performed “Hot Boy” for a national television audience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Investigators found two handguns and a small amount of crack cocaine in a car in which he was riding, authorities said.
He is currently incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, according to the Department of Corrections inmate database.
A review by the Department of Corrections later restored his credit for good behavior.
Shmurda is eligible for conditional release as of Feb. 23, with the remainder of his sentence to be served on parole.
“I’m glad he’s coming home,” said Alex Spiro, a lawyer who represented Shmurda in the criminal case.
In the years since his arrest, Shmurda has become something akin to a folk hero in hip-hop; his release has been highly anticipated by fans and other artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.