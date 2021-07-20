‘Without Me’ singer Halsey announces birth of first child
Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.
The pop star announced Monday on Instagram that she has given birth to her first child. The 26-year-old posted black-and-white photos of her holding her baby next to her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.
The singer wrote that their baby was born July 14 and is named Ender Ridley Aydin.
“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey wrote on her post.
Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.
6ix9ine’s bodyguards broke man’s phone
Bodyguards for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine turned New York City into the Wild West last summer, piling into SUVs and chasing a man for 20 blocks with lights flashing after he attempted to record cellphone video of the recording star, prosecutors said Monday.
Five members of 6ix9ine’s security team, including a retired New York City police detective accused of lying and attempting to cover up the incident, were indicted Monday on robbery, false impersonation and other charges stemming from the pursuit last August in Harlem.
Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was not charged.
“A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a written statement announcing the indictments.
The former NYPD detective, Daniel Laperuta, falsely claimed to police officers and a 911 dispatcher that the man being chased had threatened 6ix9ine’s team with a gun, Vance said.
When 6ix9ine’s bodyguards finally confronted the man, boxing him in with their SUVs near the Apollo Theater, they knocked his cell phone out and stomped it, Vance said.
The security team fled in the SUVs as an unmarked police car drove up with lights flashing, Vance said.
Laperuta pleaded not guilty Monday and was expected to post bail Monday afternoon. Other members of the security team were expected to be arraigned later Monday.
Associated Press
