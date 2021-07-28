Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
LOS ANGELES — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized.
Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalized.
“Better Call Saul,” the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.
Like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.
An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.
Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.
Slipknot founding drummer dies at 46
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joey Jordison, a founding member of Slipknot, who drummed for the influential metal band in its most popular period and helped write many of its best-known songs, has died Monday at age 46, his family said.
No cause or place of death was provided.
Jordison grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, the eldest of three children, and began playing drums at age 8. He was already a veteran of the city’s metal scene when he founded the band that would become Slipknot in 1995, along with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray.
The three talked plans and concepts for the band in sessions at the gas station where Jordison worked. They would name the group after one of their early songs.
Jordison often wore a white mask with black paint drippings and a crown of thorns when he performed.
Slipknot would become one of the bands credited with keeping hard rock alive and vital in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with grunge-era bands aging and fading.
Jordison was dismissed from the band in 2013. He later said it was because he had transverse myelitis, a neurological condition that left him unable to play.
His family said there will be a private funeral.
— Associated Press
