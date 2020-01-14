Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she’d be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.”
Hadid, who lives in Manhattan and studied criminal psychology at The New School, was among 35 potential jurors asked to return to court Thursday for additional questioning.
She’s the latest in a long list of celebrities to have reported for jury duty in the city over the years.
So far, more than 140 people have been invited back for a second round of questioning, but some of them could still be eliminated based on how they’ve answered written questionnaires.
Sitting in the same courtroom as Weinstein, Hadid disclosed that she has met the disgraced movie mogul and actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness, but that she could remain impartial.
The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model turned heads as she arrived in court Monday, part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the case as jury selection continued into a second week.
Hadid’s presence added flair to what has been a tedious jury selection process.
Hadid, who has more than 51 million Instagram followers, was mobbed by photographers as she left the courthouse and left in a black SUV.
“I’m not allowed to talk about jury duty,” she said. “I’m sorry.”
Sophia Macy moves on from college scandal to ‘Twilight Zone’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sophia Macy is entering “The Twilight Zone.” The elder daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will appear in an episode of Jordan Peele’s anthology series.
The 19-year-old Macy will star in an episode titled “Among the Untrodden,” according to an announcement on season two casting for the CBS All Access series. Her co-star is another young actress, Abbie Hern, and the streaming service referred to the episode as “introducing” them. No story details or release date were provided.
Sophia Macy was at the center of her mother’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. “Desperate Housewives” star Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to have a test proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.
In a letter last fall seeking leniency from the court, Huffman said she engaged in the scheme after her daughter’s dreams of going to college and pursuing an acting career were jeopardized by her low math score. Sophia Macy was unaware of her mother’s actions and confronted her after it emerged, saying, “Why didn’t you believe in me?” Huffman said in her letter.
Authorities said Macy got a bump of 400 points from her earlier score on the PSAT, a practice version of the SAT. Prosecutors have not said which colleges her daughter applied to with the fraudulent SAT score. Huffman’s husband, who stars in the series “Shameless,” was not charged.
Huffman and Macy have another daughter, Georgia, who is 17.
