Golden Globes to honor TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres
NEW YORK — The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC — Ellen DeGeneres.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.
It is given annually to honor someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.
In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as “a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.”
Police investigate BTS member over traffic accident
SEOUL, South Korea — Police said Monday they’re investigating a member of K-pop superstar group BTS over a traffic accident that left him and a taxi driver with minor injuries.
BTS’ agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said 22-year-old Jungkook admitted that he caused the accident by violating traffic laws and reached a settlement with the driver. The agency said the singer and driver both avoided injury.
“We apologize again to the victim and also to fans for causing concern,” the agency said in a statement.
Seoul police said Jungkook was booked and an investigation of his case was underway in line with traffic law.
A police officer in charge of traffic accidents in Seoul described the case as minor because the incident did not cause much human or property damage.
The officer, who requested anonymity because the investigation was underway, also said the case didn’t involve drunken driving or any other serious offenses.
Australian publisher appeals Rush’s defamation payout
YDNEY — A newspaper publisher appealing Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollar ($2 million) payout for defamation told an Australian court on Monday there was no evidence the Oscar-winning actor was unable to work or had fewer job offers because of damage to his reputation.
News Corp.-owned Nationwide News is appealing a Federal Court judge’s ruling in April that the 68-year-old Australian actor had been defamed by newspaper reports that he had been accused of inappropriate behavior by actress Eryn Jean Norvill. She played the daughter of Rush’s character in a Sydney theater production of “King Lear” in 2015 and 2016.
The publisher is also appealing against the size of Rush’s damages awarded in May for two articles published in Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper and a poster that the judge found portrayed him as a pervert and a sexual predator.
Rush and his actress wife Jane Menelaus attended the Sydney court on Monday for the first day of the two-day appeal.
The publisher’s lawyer Tom Blackburn told three Federal Court judges hearing the appeal that the trial judge Michael Wigney heard no evidence that Rush had been unable to work and had fewer job offers as a result of the articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.