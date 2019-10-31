Gooding due in court to face new sex misconduct allegations
NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr. faces a new accuser and new charges in his New York City sexual misconduct case, his lawyer said Wednesday.
The actor is due in court Thursday for an arraignment on an updated misdemeanor indictment, lawyer Mark Heller said.
The charges relate to a third accuser in a case that has grown quickly in recent weeks from a lone allegation to a reexamination of Gooding’s behavior with woman throughout his career.
The 51-year-old, who won an Oscar for his role in “Jerry Maguire,” was arrested in June after a 29-year-old woman said he squeezed her breast without consent at Manhattan night spot.
An indictment unsealed Oct. 15 included charges Gooding alleging also pinched a woman’s buttocks at a Manhattan nightclub in October 2018.
Gooding pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He is free on his own recognizance.
In addition, prosecutors have said they intend to have up to a dozen other women not associated with the criminal charges testify that Gooding behaved like that with them in similar settings — bars, hotels and restaurants — as far back as 2001.
‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 77.
Witherspoon’s family issued a statement to the website Deadline saying that Witherspoon died Tuesday in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.
The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three “Friday” films, appearing on “The Wayans Bros.” television series and voicing the grandfather in “The Boondocks” animated series. His film roles included “Vampire in Brooklyn” and “Boomerang,” and he was a frequent guest on “Late Show with David Letterman.”
For many, his most recognizable role was “Pops,” Ice Cube’s father in the stoner comedy “Friday” and its two sequels, a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better.
“Life won’t be as funny without him,” Ice Cube said in a Twitter post late Tuesday, adding that he was devastated by news of Witherspoon’s death.
Order to ‘stick to sports’ has Deadspin site in open revolt
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven staff members at the popular website Deadspin quit on Wednesday as part of a dispute with management over its focus, a spokesman said.
The resignations come after stories were posted on Deadspin in open defiance of management’s edict that its staff members stick to sports coverage and set aside other topics.
“We’re sorry that they couldn’t work within this incredibly broad coverage mandate,” said Jeffrey Schneider, a spokesman for G/O Media, the company that runs Deadspin. “We’re excited about Deadspin’s future and we’ll have some important updates in the coming days.”
One staff member who quit on Wednesday, Kelsey McKinney, wrote on Twitter that “I have been here only five months but they have been some of the best of my career and I will miss it deeply.”
Another staffer who quit, Lauren Theisen, is already using Twitter to search for a new job and posted what she called her greatest headline ever, from the World Cup: “Purple-Haired Lesbian Goddess Flattens France Like a Crepe.”
Deadspin advertises itself as “sports news without access, favor or discretion” and is known for a blunt, irreverent attitude. It has regularly posted pieces on politics, culture and the media together with sports stories.
