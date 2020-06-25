Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface
NEW YORK — Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities but said his delay in addressing the subject came in part to avoid handing a victory to his foes.
“I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” the ABC late-night star said in a statement.
It’s part of the entertainment world’s continuing reckoning triggered by the protests against police treatment of Black Americans.
Kimmel’s impersonation of Malone, which he started on radio and then brought to television on Comedy Central, was criticized by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, among others.
Fox News’ website on Monday had a story about Kimmel using a common slur against Black people on a 1996 comedy song, and about times Kimmel had imitated the voices of Black personalities.
Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assaul
LOS ANGELES — Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.
The counts make the 67-year-old Jeremy the third man to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.
Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” is among the best known actors in the history of the adult film industry, with thousands of credits to his name.
Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, appeared in court Tuesday, wearing handcuffs and a face mask, but did not enter a plea.
Jeremy’s attorney Stuart Goldfarb said he is “absolutely innocent of the charges. It’s not a close call.”
Jeremy was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. If convicted of all the counts he could face 90 years in prison.
