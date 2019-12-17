Formula 1 heiress’ jewel collection reported stolen in raid
LONDON — London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.
The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.
The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.
“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.
The family’s private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.
In reversal, Hallmark will reinstate same-sex marriage ads
NEW YORK — The Hallmark Channel, reversing what it called a “wrong decision,” said Sunday it will reinstate commercials featuring same-sex couples that it had pulled following a complaint from a conservative group.
The earlier decision by Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar had launched a storm of protest. Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner criticized the move and the hashtag #BoycottHallmarkChannel was trending on Twitter at one point.
“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused,” said a statement issued Sunday evening by Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry.
“Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. ... We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”
Zola, the wedding planning site that made the ads, said it was relieved that the decision to pull them had been reversed. In an email to The Associated Press, the company said it would be in touch with Hallmark “regarding a potential return to advertising.”
“We are humbled by everyone who showed support not only for Zola, but for all LGBTQ couples and families who express their love on their wedding day, and every day,” said a statement Sunday evening from the company’s chief marketing officer, Mike Chi.
Weinstein: Sex assault charges have made me ‘forgotten man’
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein defended himself as a pioneer in advancing the careers of women in the film industry in the wake of scores of sexual misconduct allegations that launched the #MeToo movement.
“I feel like the forgotten man,’’ Weinstein said in an interview published Sunday in the New York Post. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”
Weinstein spoke out days after a tentative $25 million settlement was reached between him and more than two dozen actresses and former employee who have accused the movie mogul of a range of sexual misconduct, including claims of rape. The deal wouldn’t require Weinstein to pay anything out of his own pocket, nor would he have to admit wrongdoing.
“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again,” more than 20 accusers said in a statement issued Sunday. The accusers include Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.
