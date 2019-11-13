Screening of Polanski movie to go ahead
PARIS — The Paris screening of a new French-Italian film “An Officer and a Spy” is going ahead despite a new allegation that its director Roman Polanski raped a woman decades ago. Tuesday’s screening will be attended by the film’s crew.
French media say several interviews with actors from the movie have been canceled, however, including with Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel.
Disney Plus suffers launch difficulties
NEW YORK — Disney’s brand-new streaming service Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success.
The $7-a-month service offering an array of Disney classics and new shows suffered some technical difficulties hours after launching at 3 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday.
The problems started a little before 7 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in.
Disney is working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem.
Winfrey, Coates to speak at upcoming Morrison tribute
NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jesmyn Ward will be among the speakers at a tribute to the late Toni Morrison.
The Nobel laureate’s longtime publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced Tuesday that the event will take place November 21 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. Other guests will include Angela Davis, New Yorker editor David Remnick and Michael Ondaatje.
Morrison, known for novels such as “Beloved” and “The Bluest Eye,” died in August at age 88.
Ricky Gervais returning to host the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
LOS ANGELES — Look out Hollywood, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards.
Gervais memorably hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes. He also lampooned the organization that hosts the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony; he also hosted in 2016. He said in a news release that organizers made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honor achievements in film and television, will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5 and aired live on NBC.
The HFPA has previously announced it will bestow its Cecil B. DeMille Award on Tom Hanks, and give Ellen DeGeneres its Carol Burnett Award during the show.
