Conan O’Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude
LOS ANGELES — Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment.
“Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of heaven on Earth,” he said, marking the end of his third late-night show over 28 years. It’s a tenure second only to Johnny Carson’s 30 years on “Tonight.”
O’Brien’s next venture is a weekly variety series for HBO Max, set to arrive in 2022 with an as-yet unannounced format.
The hour-long “Conan” finale Thursday was largely a trip down memory lane with clips of guests including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Sarah Silverman, and highlights of specials taped outside the United States. Will Ferrell appeared by Zoom from Boston, with Jack Black on hand to salute O’Brien.
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King
LOS ANGELES — The Daytime Emmys turned into a love letter to Alex Trebek, honoring the beloved “Jeopardy!” host and the show seven months after his death.
Trebek won as game show host and “Jeopardy!” earned game show honors on Friday night.
ABC’s “General Hospital” claimed four trophies, including best drama. Maurice Benard took lead actor honors for the third time as Sonny Corinthos.
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” won as lead actress, adding to her trophy from two years ago for her role as Steffy Forrester.
It was a family affair, with the children of Trebek and Larry King accepting on their late fathers’ behalf.
Trebek’s son, Matt, and daughter, Emily, stood behind the host’s podium on the quiz show’s set. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80.
Associated Press
