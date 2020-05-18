Michelle Obama joined by Barack for online series
NEW YORK — Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”
The former first lady first read “The Giraffe Problem,” by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by Barack Obama, seen over the weekend addressing the country’s high school graduating class, as they took turns — the former president even barked at one point — on Julia Sarcone-Roach’s “A Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”
Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Books she has featured include Julia Donaldson’s ”The Gruffalo” and Eric Carle’s “The Hungry Caterpillar.”
Next Monday, she will bring on a pair of non-readers — the family’s dogs, Bo and Sunny — for the canine-appropriate “Can I Be Your Dog?”, by Troy Cummings.
The series can be viewed on the Facebook and YouTube pages of PBS Kids and on the Facebook page of the Obamas’ publisher, Penguin Random House.
Guitarist Jorge Santana, brother of Carlos, dies at 68
Guitarist Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana and whose guitar riffs on the band Malo’s 1972 hit “Suavecito” transformed the song into a Chicano anthem, has died.
Carlos Santana announced his brother’s death on his Facebook page Friday. He was 68.
“We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother, Jorge,” Carlos Santana wrote. “He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow the eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose.”
Jorge Santana died Thursday of natural causes, the family said.
Santana’s 1972 hit “Suavecito,” a tune released during the apex of the Chicano Movement, became a staple for Mexican American cookouts, weddings and quinceaneras for generations throughout the American Southwest. Its laid-back pace and bilingual lyrics came to signify Southern California.
The song remains one of the most requested on the Art Laboe Connection, a syndicated-oldies show out of Palm Springs, California, where D.J. Laboe, 94, allows family members of loved ones in prison send messages through dedications.
