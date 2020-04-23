People chooses Hawn, Hudson for anniversary cover
LOS ANGELES — Three generations will grace the cover of People magazine’s 30th anniversary “Beauty Issue.”
Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of the issue, which will be released Friday. It’s the first time three generations will be the cover feature in the 30-year history of the “Beauty Issue.”
The cover story touches on several topics, including Hawn and Hudson’s style choices to parenting.
Hawn and Hudson talked about their family’s unbreakable bond, even during the lock down prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hawn, 74, said she has been getting through the crisis with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell with “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”
Hudson, 41, has been home with musician Danny Fujikawa, Rani Rose and her sons Ryder and Bing, who are from previous relationships. She said watching her mother’s relationship with Russell, 69, inspires her.
King starts call-in show to hear coronavirus stories
NEW YORK — CBS’ News’ Gayle King says she’s starting a temporary satellite radio program because she wants to hear how Americans are coping with lockdowns and social distancing measures.
King’s call-in show on SiriusXM will begin on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern, and will continue once a week for the five weeks after that.
She’s been broadcasting her “CBS This Morning” show from her Manhattan home and talked about the isolation caused by the pandemic. She wants to hear the stories of others dealing with loneliness, the stress of home schooling and managing stress, she said.
“These are such surreal times,” she said. “I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking … How do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment? As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through.”
The phone-in number for listeners is 1-888-947-8277.
A24 to auction movie memorabilia to benefit NYC charities
LOS ANGELES — How does an indie film shop give back to its hometown in this crisis? If you’re A24, you start by mining your prop, wardrobe and set departments.
The studio behind films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” said Wednesday that it is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia, from the flowery May Queen dress that Florence Pugh wore in “Midsommar” to Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics jersey from “Uncut Gems.” All proceeds from A24 Auctions will go to one of four charities helping frontline workers and hard-hit communities: The FDNY Foundation; The Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and the Queens Community House.
The first auction, which goes live at Noon eastern, includes items from films like “Eighth Grade,” and “Hereditary” (like that creepy handstitched doormat), as well as some things from the HBO show “Euphoria.”
“Midsommar” props will be available on April 27; “Uncut Gems” treasures on May 4; and Robert Pattinson’s little wooden mermaid, as well as other salt air battered objects from “The Lighthouse,” will be ready for bidding on May 11. All auctions launch at noon, Eastern time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.