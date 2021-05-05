Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce
SEATTLE — Bill and Melinda Gates said Monday that they are divorcing but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.
In identical tweets, the Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.
“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”
Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion. How the couple end up settling their estate and any impact on the foundation will be closely watched, especially after another high-profile Seattle-area billionaire couple recently ended their marriage.
Novels by Stacey Abrams to be reissued
NEW YORK — Nothing like a prominent life in public service to help your other career as a romance novelist.
At least that’s the case for Stacey Abrams.
Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Abrams that she had written nearly 20 years ago under the name Selena Montgomery. Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books — “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion” — in 2022.
“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” Abrams, 47, said in a statement.
Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state’s gubernatorial race in 2018. She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press
