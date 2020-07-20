Phyllis Somerville, actor of stage and screen, dies at 76
NEW YORK — Phyllis Somerville, an actor with a lengthy career of roles in film, television and Broadway productions, has died. She was 76.
Somerville’s manager Paul Hilepo says the actor died Thursday in New York City of natural causes.
A native of Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s. She most recently appeared onstage in the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
“She took pride in calling herself a New Yorker but she had salt of the Earth mid-western roots which she was also proud of,” Hilepo said in an email.
On television, she appeared in “The Big C,” “NYPD Blue” and was in films like “Arthur” and was among “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” cast members nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Her last film credit was “Poms,” in which she appeared alongside Diane Keaton and Pam Grier in a comedy about older women who form a cheerleading squad.
In “The Big C,” she played the foul-mouthed neighbor to Laura Linney’s character, a straight-laced history teacher who is given a grim cancer prognosis.
Rabbi: Cannon ‘genuinely concerned’ after apology, meeting
A prominent rabbi who met with Nick Cannon says the television host and producer is “genuinely concerned about the hurt” he caused by making anti-Semitic remarks, and they intend to work together to reject hate.
Cannon apologized to the Jewish community this week for his “hurtful and divisive” words, a day after ViacomCBS cut ties with him for the comments made on a podcast where he discussed racial bias, and following a phone conversation with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean.
Cooper asked him to post the apology on social media, and then met with him Thursday for a three-hour conversation at Cannon’s business headquarters in Burbank, California.
“He appears to be someone who’s genuine in his desire to make sure people understand his apology,” Cooper told The Associated Press.
Cooper said that he’s confident that Cannon will use his wide-ranging social media presence to talk openly about mistakes, fight for social justice and reject messages of hate.
“It could have a very, very positive impact on young people” Cooper said.
Cooper said he will meet with Cannon again this week and show him historic documents preserved at the Wiesenthal museum including a 1919 letter by Adolf Hitler painting Jews as Germany’s post-World War I enemies.
