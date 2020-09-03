The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.
Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday. He said he was shocked after hearing their positive tests, calling the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure.”
The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered. He said his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days.
But for Johnson and his wife, he said they both had a “rough go.”
Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who told him they did not know where they contracted the virus.
Johnson said the ordeal has made him more conscious. He made several suggestions to combat the virus such as wearing a mask, boost your immune system and commit to wellness.
Carol Burnett granted temporary custody of teenage grandson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A court has granted Carol Burnett temporary custody of her teenage grandson as the boy’s mother struggles with substance abuse.
A Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday judge granted the 87-year-old Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, custody of her 14-year-old grandson Dylan West until Jan. 8.
The move came two weeks after Burnett and Miller had filed for custody, saying that her daughter, Erin Hamilton, had been struggling with addiction issues.
Burnett said in a statement that the move was for the boy’s “health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another.”
The judge’s ruling says Burnett and Miller may change Dylan’s home and school at least until a hearing in January.
Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of the TV comedy legend’s three daughters. Burnett has been married to Miller, a musician, since 2001.
An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Erin Hamilton was not immediately returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.