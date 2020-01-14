William, Harry issue statement amid family rift
SANDRINGHAM, England — Princes William and Harry slammed a newspaper report Monday describing a severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful as they embark on talks regarding the future of the British monarchy.
The two brothers issued the unusual statement even as Queen Elizabeth II was set to hold face-to-face talks with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles. The dramatic family summit is meant to chart a future course for the couple.
Authorities: Lindsay Lohan’s mom hit car, fled
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother is facing charges related to another drunken driving incident after authorities say she rear-ended a driver and then left the scene.
Dina Lohan, who has a history of driving while intoxicated, was driving with a suspended license on Saturday evening when she hit another driver near Merrick Mall in Long Island, authorities said. The driver called police and followed Lohan to her Long Island home when she didn’t stop.
According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes with the engine on, and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech.
The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing her, and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.
Lohan refused to take any field sobriety tests, and was arrested on felony charges of driving while intoxicated. She had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated drunken driving in April 2014. Her license was suspended in July over a failure to pay state taxes.
It’s a felony to drive while intoxicated after having a previous qualifying DWI conviction in the prior 10 years.
Lohan is due back in court later this week after she was released on her own recognizance Sunday, her attorney, Mark Heller, said. He called her arrest “an unfortunate event” and said, “We’re hoping we’ll resolve it favorably.”
Though the statement did not name the newspaper, the Times of London has a front page story about the crisis in which a source alleged that Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by the “bullying attitude from” William. The joint statement insisted that the story was “false.″
“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.
The meeting reflects the queen’s desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement Wednesday without telling the queen or other senior royals first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.