Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke
NEW YORK — The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.
The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.
“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued.
The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World” and “The Sinbad Show.” The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.
“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” the family statement read.
Tarantino has deal for 2 books on film
NEW YORK — Quentin Tarantino’s next work of imagination will be in book form.
The Oscar-winning director has a two-book deal with Harper, beginning with a novelization of “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” that is scheduled for next summer. “Once Upon a Time” will be a true Tarantino production: The book will come out first as a mass market paperback, like the old pulp novels the filmmaker loves, and will offer “a fresh, playful and shocking departure from the film,” according to Harper.
The film version of “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” was released in 2019 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor and Brad Pitt as his stunt double. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards and winner of two, the movie is set in Los Angeles in 1969, around the time of the killings by Charles Manson’s followers.
Tarantino’s second book will be the nonfiction “Cinema Speculation,” which Harper is calling “a deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s” that draws in part on the director’s admiration for the late New Yorker critic Pauline Kael. A release date has not been determined.
