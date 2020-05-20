Body found on LA beach identified as Shad Gaspard
LOS ANGELES — The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.
Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a Police Department statement said.
He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.
The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.
Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG. After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”
Lauer says Ronan Farrow’s work on him was biased
NEW YORK — Matt Lauer accused author Ronan Farrow on Tuesday of shoddy and biased journalism in his book “Catch and Kill” that included what Lauer says is a false accusation that the former “Today” show host raped a co-worker.
Farrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer at The New Yorker, said Lauer “is just wrong.”
Lauer penned an article published on the Mediaite website a day after an investigation in The New York Times suggested that Farrow, who won a Pulitzer for his work on the accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, was less than thorough in vetting his work.
Lauer, similarly, said Farrow had not corroborated several specific accusations against him in the 2019 book, “Catch and Kill.”
NBC fired Lauer in 2017 for an inappropriate relationship with a co-worker. In Farrow’s book, that former co-worker, Brooke Nevils, said Lauer raped her in a Sochi hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Lauer denies the rape charges, and both he and Nevils said they had a subsequent consensual relationship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.