Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari
ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph (241 kph) on an Atlanta highway.
Troopers pulled over a white Ferrari with the 23-year-old rapper, whose name is Miles McCollum, behind the wheel on Sept. 21, State Patrol said.
An officer had followed the car after spotting it speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on the interstate near downtown, according to a State Patrol incident report obtained by news outlets.
McCollum was taken to the Atlanta City Jail and charged with reckless driving and speeding, according to the agency. He has since been released.
The recording artist totaled his red Ferrari in the same area in June after spinning out of control. Witnesses told investigators that the roads were wet and McCollum was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, news outlets reported.
The rapper addressed the recent speeding in a video on the app Tik Tok, saying in part: “Yeah. It happened. ... Slow down kids.”
Prince George can keep his shark tooth fossil
VALLETTA, Malta — Britain’s young Prince George can keep his giant shark tooth fossil.
Culture Minister Jose Herrera reversed himself after facing a backlash for announcing his intention to reclaim the shark tooth fossil that had been a gift to 7-year-old prince from British naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough. A spokesman for the minister told Times of Malta on Tuesday that “it is not (our) intention to pursue this matter any further.”
Asked about the flap, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said “we should avoid creating unnecessary controversies.”
Critics of the plan included the son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew, who wrote on Twitter that a “megalodon tooth costs $40 on eBay. Corruption has cost us billions of euros. I ask my government to prioritize and please get a grip on what’s important.”
The fossil, believed to be around three million years old, belonged to an extinct species of a giant shark that could grow up to 16 meters (about 50 feet), three times the size of modern great white sharks.
Attenborough, 94, presented the fossil to the prince during a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace. He had found it during a vacation in the island nation in the 1960s.
Photos released by the palace over the weekend showed Prince George looking intrigued as he inspected the tooth.
Malta is a former British colony that obtained independence in 1964.
