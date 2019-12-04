Kid Rock’s Detroit eatery closing after his profane comments
DETROIT (AP) — Kid Rock won’t renew his licensing agreement for Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant, the owners of the sports arena in which it’s housed said Wednesday.
The news comes after the singer and musician was recently filmed delivering a vulgarity-laced rant against Oprah Winfrey.
Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, said in a statement that Kid Rock “voluntarily decided” not to renew the deal that comes up in April for the restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena. The statement says the Ilitch organization had been in contact with the musician, a Detroit-area native whose real name is Robert Ritchie.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from a spokesman for Kid Rock.
The Ilitch statement says its “venues are open, inviting, inclusive and respectful to all.” The restaurant opened in 2017 in the arena that’s home to the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings.
Apparent cellphone video obtained by TMZ shows Ritchie onstage last month at his steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee, using graphic language to convey his dislike of Winfrey and Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s “The View” talk show.
A Detroit activist group said it plans to hold a news conference Wednesday about what it calls a “reprehensible tirade.
Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is returning to the Super Bowl stage — sort of.
The pop star will perform at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami on Feb. 1, held a day before Super Bowl 54. The concert will take place at Meridian at Island Gardens and will be livestreamed at twitter.com/ItsOnATT.
Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017 and she performed the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline this year’s halftime show, which will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night was previously called DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, which launched in 2011 and has featured high-profile performers like Jay-Z, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Katy Perry and Lopez.
Back for a gig in Stockholm, A$AP Rocky won’t play in prison
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prison board says U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky won’t be able to perform in the Swedish prison where he was held until convicted of assault in a June street brawl in Stockholm.
Citing logistical and security issues, Vilhelm Grevik of Sweden’s Prison and Probation Service told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet on Wednesday, that the prison board won’t be able to organize a concert in the Kronoberg prison.
In August, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault. The rapper and his two bodyguards were given “conditional sentences,” meaning they won’t serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in the future.
Mayers who wanted to entertain inmates at the Kronoberg prison, is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe arena.
