Spears hearing to deal with turmoil
LOS ANGELES — Three weeks after Britney Spears’ dramatic comments in court condemning the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years, a Los Angeles judge and others with legal power over the pop star will convene for a hearing Wednesday to deal with the aftermath.
Spears’ remarks led to the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, the withdrawal of an estate-management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and a volley of accusations between her father and a professional conservator over who’s to blame for the legal circumstances Spears said are “abusive” and need to end.
Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the parties are expected to take part remotely, but she may weigh in as she seeks to hire a lawyer of her choice.
At the June 23 hearing, her first public words in court on the matter, Spears said she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control, said she was not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and said she wanted to own her own money.
“I just want my life back,” Spears said.
TV star Hutchinson pleads not guilty
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.
The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you” as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported.
Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez.
Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen.
Associated Press
