Matt Damon describes ‘fairy tale’ lockdown life in Ireland
LONDON — Matt Damon has described living in Ireland during the country’s coronavirus lockdown as like being in a “fairy tale” during a surprise radio interview.
The Hollywood star and his family were in Dublin, where he had been filming Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” before travel restrictions were imposed worldwide. The family has been staying in the affluent Dalkey suburb, where celebrities including Bono have homes, since filming was shut down.
Local residents have spotted the actor out and about, and local radio station SPIN 1038 tried for weeks to track him down and get him to come on air.
In an interview Wednesday, Damon also revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia was diagnosed with COVID-19 while at college in New York, but she “got through it fine.”
“Obviously what’s going on in the world is horrible, but I’m with my whole family, I’ve got my kids,” he told SPIN 1038.
“Even in the lockdown, they’re like, ‘you got to stay within two kilometres of your house.’ Two kilometres here, there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean and I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a two-kilometre radius of,” he said. “It feels a bit, you know, like a fairy tale here.”
Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies
LOS ANGELES — Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died.
Etheridge released a statement saying opioid addiction was behind Cypher’s death.
“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”
No further details on the death were revealed.
Hours earlier, Etheridge’s Twitter account had announced the death of Cypher, one of two children the 58-year-old singer had with former partner Julie Cypher, conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby.
The daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the coronavirus outbreak was canceled.
{span}“My heart is broken,” Etheridge’s statement said. “We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”{/span}
Etheridge and Julie Cypher had a daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher, in 1997. Beckett Cypher was born the following year. The couple split in 2000.
Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.
{span}Crosby retweeted a news story announcing the death, but he has not commented.{/span}
