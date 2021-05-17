Janet Jackson’s ensembles from “Scream” video sold for $125K
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Janet Jackson’s ensembles she wore in the “Scream” music video opposite of her brother Michael Jackson are among the items up for bid in a three-day auction.
Julien’s Auctions says her black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots sold for $125,000 Saturday. The auction called “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” will be held until Sunday, the singer’s 55th birthday.
Jackson partnered with Juilen’s Auctions to sell more than 1,000 items from her career and personal treasures. The auction was held live in Beverly Hills, California, and shown on Julien’s website.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward Compassion International, an organization that helps children escape from poverty.
After making history, Miss USA competing for Miss Universe
JACKSON, Miss. — Asya Branch, the first Black Miss Mississippi to win Miss USA, will compete for the title of Miss Universe on Sunday.
The 69th Miss Universe competition will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. The event will air live on FOX beginning at 7 p.m. central.
The Clarion Ledger reports that Branch, a Booneville native, made history in November by being the first Mississippi representative to win Miss USA. She was also the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Mississippi USA in 2019.
Branch, who also represented Mississippi in the separate Miss America pageant in 2018, has used the platform to talk about criminal justice reform.
Branch will compete against 89 other hopefuls in this year’s competition. In 2019, Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was named the winner. The 2020 competition was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Associated Press
If Branch wins, she would be the first Mississippi native to ever hold the title and the first Miss USA to win the competition since 2012.
