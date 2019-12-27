‘Game of Thrones’ author Martin opens bookstore
SANTA FE, N.M. — “Game of Thrones” author and television producer George R.R. Martin is adding bookstore owner to his resume.
The fantasy writer quietly opened Beastly Books last month in Santa Fe next to the movie theater he revived in 2013, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
The shop sells books by him and by local authors and “Game of Thrones” merchandise.
Martin, a longtime Santa Fe resident, wrote on his blog that he opened the bookstore in part because the lobby of his Jean Cocteau Cinema theater was too small to display books by visiting authors.
Martin in June joined a New Mexico-based art collective known as Meow Wolf.
He will serve as “chief world builder” for a permanent installation inside a multidimensional Santa Fe mystery house.
Martin’s novel series, “A Song of Ice and Fire,” inspired the HBO TV show “Game of Thrones.” It aired its eighth and final season in May.
‘Colors of the Mountain’ author Da Chen dies at 57
LOS ANGELES — Da Chen, the brilliant storyteller who drew from the hardships he suffered as a persecuted child growing up in the midst of China’s cultural revolution to create the critically acclaimed memoir “Colors of the Mountain,” has died at age 57.
Chen died of lung cancer on Dec. 17, his wife, Dr. Sun-Ling Chen, told The Associated Press on Tuesday from the family’s home in Temecula, California.
His most recent book, “Girl Under a Red Moon,” was published just three months ago.
Chen’s breakthrough came in 1999 with the critically acclaimed, best-selling “Colors of the Mountain,” in which he recounted the abuses he and his family suffered during the latter years of the country’s Cultural Revolution.
It was a time when the Communist Party and its leader, Mao Zedong, were cementing their grip on power following the country’s 1949 revolution and Chen’s family, who had been prosperous landowners, became pariahs, as did many others.
Chen was bullied in school and eventually kicked out to work in farm fields as a pre-teen while his father and grandfather, college-educated intellectuals, were tortured and sent to reeducation camps.
