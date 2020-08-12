Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus
NEW YORK — Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.
The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and “making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.”
“I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from,” wrote Banderas.
A spokeperson for Banderas didn’t immediate respond to messages Monday.
Fire engulfs cooking show star’s home
NEW YORK — A massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home, authorities said.
As many as 16 local fire departments responded to the fire at Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, which started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Brian LaFlure, fire coordinator for the Warren County Office of Emergency Services.
Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. No one in Ray’s household or from the responding firefighters were injured, LaFlure said.
“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” Ray posted on Twitter on Monday. “These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”
Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello said in a statement that the extent of the damage to the home was not yet clear.
The home is located at the end of a private drive in a rural area that has no fire hydrants, so firefighters had to pump water from a nearby pond and transport it with tankers to extinguish the flames, LaFlure said.
The fire-fighting efforts lasted until around 3 a.m., he said.{p class=”Component-root-0-2-171 Component-p-0-2-163”}Investigators with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control arrived on Monday to help determine the cause of the fire, LaFlure said.{p class=”Component-root-0-2-171 Component-p-0-2-163”}“It isn’t suspicious or anything like that,” LaFlure said, “But when we have a loss of this size, we like to have them come in and help us out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.