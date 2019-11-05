Trump Jr claims JFK wouldn’t fit in modern Democratic Party
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. claimed Tuesday that the modern-day Democratic Party has moved so far left it would have rejected President John F. Kennedy as an “alt-right, neo-Nazi terrorist.”
The president’s son launched the broadside against Democrats during an interview on Fox News to promote his newly published book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
“The reality is this isn’t your grandfather’s Democrat Party,” Trump Jr. said in the interview. “If you look at their party platform, it’s not for working-class Americans. You know, JFK would be an alt-right neo-Nazi terrorist, according to them today.”
President Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that the Democratic Party is too liberal for the average American, deriding self-professed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders and liberal freshmen Democrats in the House, like New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar.
Trump Jr. did a round of television interviews to promote his new book a day after his father took to Twitter to urge his 66.5 million followers to “Go order it today!”
Annette Bening to receive AARP Movies for Grownups award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Annette Bening will receive AARP the Magazine’s lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year.
The magazine announced Tuesday that Bening will accept the career achievement award at the ceremony on January 11, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. The 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will air January 19 on PBS. The ceremony honors and advocates for “the 50-plus audience.”
Bening won Golden Globe awards for best actress for the 2004 film “Being Julia” and 2010′s “The Kids Are All Right.” She’s also a four-time Oscar nominee, including for the 1999 film “American Beauty.”
Previous career achievement honorees include Shirley MacLaine, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner and Robert De Niro.
Magazine faces criticism for giving award to Richard Ford
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen will be presenting a lifetime achievement award next spring to Richard Ford, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Independence Day” centers on a real estate agent from Springsteen’s native New Jersey.
But not everyone is happy about Ford’s receiving the Hadada Award, bestowed by the Paris Review at the magazine’s annual spring Revel.
Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen was among those on Twitter who noted that the Hadada has only been given to white writers. Others, including author Roxane Gay, cited Ford’s history of hostile behavior toward writers who criticized his work. In 2004, he spat on Colson Whitehead after Whitehead wrote a negative review of Ford’s “A Multitude of Sins.”
The Paris Review didn’t have an immediate comment Tuesday.
