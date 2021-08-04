Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for cancer
Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”
The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
“It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote.
Well-wishers included Jane Lynch, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m beaming out to you all my love and vibes for good health,” and Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote: “Praying for you! So many folks got your back!”
Griffin has had a tumultuous few years, including facing backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photoshoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling then-President Donald Trump.
DaBaby offers 2nd apology after comments
LOS ANGELES — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival.
The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
On Monday, New York City’s Governors Ball and Day N Vegas in Las Vegas each announced the rapper had been dropped from their lineups.
While on stage, the rapper used crude language and asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people not affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights. He then incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”
Associated Press
