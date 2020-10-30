Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus
LOS ANGELES — Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The reality star confirmed her previous diagnosis in a Wednesday sneak peek clip of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice.
“Just found out that I do have corona,” she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus.
“I have been in my room,” she continued. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”
Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.
The video clip was released a day after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, drew hefty criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island during the pandemic. She posted a few group photos on social media of herself with family and friends, who were all unmasked.
Kardashian West said in the post that “after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island.”
Producer David Guillod arrested in sex assault
LOS ANGELES — “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde” producer David Guillod was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault only months after being charged with drugging and assaulting women in Santa Barbara, authorities said.
Guillod, 53, was taken into custody at his home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles after a woman told police on Oct. 21 that he had sexually assaulted her during an evening meeting, according to a police statement.
Guillod remained jailed on $5 million bail.
Guillod’s defense attorney, Philip Cohen, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that his client had been arrested but could not offer further details.
Guillod was out on bail after surrendering in June to authorities in Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. The Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office has charged him with 11 felony counts involving four women, one of them a former assistant. The charges include rape, kidnap and rape of a drugged victim.
Prosecutors contend that he attacked the women in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Guillod has denied those allegations.
