Megan Thee Stallion claims she was shot
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times on Sunday, but expects to fully recover.
“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the 25-year-old Texan whose legal name is Megan Pete wrote in an Instagram post, without saying who shot her or why. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.”
Rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Pete that evening, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge in the Hollywood Hills early Sunday, Officer Jeff Lee said.
He had no comment on Pete’s Instagram post, but said it has been pointed out to the detectives in the case, who are looking into it.
Lanez was released after posting bail later Sunday, Los Angeles County jail records showed.
Rapper Kanye West files for Oklahoma presidential ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rap superstar Kanye West has qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.
But confusion remains over whether he’s actually running.
A representative for West filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday afternoon, which was the deadline for a spot on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot, said Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr. He was one of three independent presidential candidates to pay the filing fee prior to the deadline, she added. The others were concert pianist Jade Simmons and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce.
The filing came a day after New York Magazine’s “Intelligencer” quoted West adviser Steve Kramer saying “he’s out” and noting that the staff he had hired were disappointed.
However, TMZ reported that the West campaign had filed a “Statement of Organization” Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, stating that a Kanye 2020 committee would serve as principal campaign committee for a West candidacy.
West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it’s unclear if he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others.
