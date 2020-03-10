‘Exorcist’ actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor known to art house audiences through his work with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and later to moviegoers everywhere when he played the priest in the horror classic “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 90.
His agent Jean Diamond said Monday the actor, who was born in Sweden but became a French citizen in 2002, died Sunday
From his 1949 screen debut in the Swedish film “Only a Mother,” von Sydow starred in close to 200 film and TV productions, remaining active well into his 80s. But it was his role as the devil-evicting priest in William Friedkin’s controversial 1973 film “The Exorcist” that brought him to international attention.
In 1980, von Sydow starred as the evil emperor Ming the Merciless in “Flash Gordon.” He turned down the role as the sinister Dr. No in the first James Bond film with the same name, but later appeared as the cat-stroking villain Ernst Blofeld in the 1983 “Never Say Never Again,” starring Sean Connery as Bond.
Barbara Neely, creator of black female series sleuth, dies
NEW YORK — Award-winning mystery writer Barbara Neely, who created the first black female series sleuth in mainstream American publishing, died last week after a brief illness, according to her publisher, Brash Books. She was 78.
Neely is perhaps best known for her four-book Blanche White series, which had at its center a nomadic amateur detective and domestic worker who uses the invisibility inherent to her job as an advantage in pursuit of the truth.
“I realized the mystery genre was perfect to talk about serious subjects,” she told Ms. Magazine in 2000, “and it could carry the political fiction I wanted to write.”
Neely was named the 2020 Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America. In announcing the honor last year, the association described Neely as “a groundbreaking author” who “tackles tough social issues with an unflinching eye and a wry sense of humor.”
“She was an inspiration, a trailblazer and a remarkable talent and voice whose loss is deeply felt,” Mystery Writers of America said in a statement following her death. “Her talent and memory will live on forever in her wonderful books.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.