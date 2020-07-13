Beckham son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz
LONDON — Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced they’re engaged.
Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday.
“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham, 21, wrote. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”
They posted the same picture of themselves standing in a field and embracing — he wearing a blue suit and she in a yellow dress.
Peltz, 25, said in her post, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.”
Victoria Beckham, a former member of the Spice Girls pop band, sent her congratulations via Instagram, saying “we could not be happier” that the couple is getting married.
Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children. Peltz’s film credits include “The Last Airbender” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed
NEW YORK — Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.
CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to write bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit.
Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2016 and was known as Carlson’s top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.
Fox News executives on Saturday said they condemned Neff’s “horrendous and deeply offensive” comments.
“We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a memo to staffers.
“Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force,” they wrote.
Scott and Wallace said Carlson would address Neff’s conduct on his show Monday.
