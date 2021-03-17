Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. ENE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.