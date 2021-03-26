Teigen deletes Twitter account, citing negativity
LOS ANGELES — Chrissy Teigen has deleted her popular Twitter account, saying the site no longer plays a positive role in her life.
“For over 10 years you guys have been my world,” Teigen wrote to her 13.7 million followers Wednesday night. “But it’s time to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”
Teigen’s account was popular for its mix of jokes about her husband John Legend and their children, their playful banter on the site, funny observations about assorted topics and fierce retorts for those she disagreed with or who criticized her.
That reputation is at odds with who she really is, the model and cookbook author wrote.
“My life goal is to make people happy,” she wrote. “The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”
Last year, T eigen shared the heartbreak of a miscarriage on the site, posting an anguished picture of her in the hospital. Another image showed her and Legend grieving over a bundle cradled in her arms.
While her candor about the loss of their son won praise, some criticized her for putting such painful moments on social media.
She wrote Wednesday that she’s experienced so many attacks from low-follower accounts that she’s “deeply bruised.”
UK court rejects Depp bid to appeal ‘wife beater’ ruling
LONDON — A British court on Thursday refused Johnny Depp permission to appeal a judge’s ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard, saying his attempt to overturn the decision had “no real prospect of success.”
Two Court of Appeal judges said the Hollywood star cannot challenge the High Court’s rejection of his libel lawsuit against publisher of The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater” in an article.
The justices, James Dingemans and Nicholas Underhill, said the earlier court hearing was “full and fair” and the trial judge’s conclusions “have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law.”
