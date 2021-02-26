Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, police said.
The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs at the time but one escaped.
Tippett told The Associated Press that the dogs belong to pop star Lady Gaga. It’s not yet clear if the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client, the captain said.
Lady Gaga’s representatives did not immediately have a comment Thursday morning. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.
Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt. Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood Division.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking the dogs when a four-door sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, Tippett said.
The dog walker tried to fight them off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semiautomatic handgun during the struggle. It’s not yet known if both men were armed.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome baby boy
NEW YORK (AP) — Katharine McPhee and David Foster may want to channel their musical talents into lullabies.
The couple, who wed in 2019, have welcomed a baby boy, McPhee’s publicist confirmed Wednesday.
McPhee and Foster were friendly for years after meeting in 2006 when Foster was a mentor on “American Idol.” McPhee was the runner-up on season five to Taylor Hicks. She was also tapped to perform in Foster’s 2008 “David Foster & Friends” concert special alongside Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli.
This is the first child for McPhee, 36, and the first son for Foster, who is 71. He has five grown daughters from previous marriages.
