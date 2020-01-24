Hallmark media CEO leaves, month after same-sex ad backlash
NEW YORK — The head of Hallmark’s media business is leaving the company after 11 years, just a month after its flagship Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing.
No reason was given for Bill Abbott’s departure, and no replacement was immediately named.
In a statement, Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc., said that with immense competition from TV networks and streaming services, it is important for the company to find “relevant new ways to grow our business.”
Abbott was CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, a company controlled by Hallmark Cards. Crown Media’s flagship cable channel is The Hallmark Channel, known for family-friendly programming, particularly made-for-TV Christmas-themed movies.
In December, the Hallmark Channel’s decision to pull an ad featuring the same-sex couple led to an outcry online. The company later reversed the decision.
Crown Media also operates the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama networks, subscription streaming service Hallmark Movies Now and e-book publishing division Hallmark Publishing.
Lawyers: Kodak Black moved to federal prison in Kentucky
MIAMI — The mother of rapper Kodak Black and a group of lawyers called a news conference to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami. But they discovered that just an hour earlier, the rapper had been put on a prison bus to federal facility in Kentucky, a thousand miles away.
Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Devon Jacob and Sue-Ann Robinson said they haven’t been able to see the rapper in weeks. Jacobs said he had emailed and called the Bureau of Prisons to tell them they were coming to the detention center Wednesday.
“They knew we were coming out here, they knew we were doing this today,” Jacob said. “Their refusal to let him see his counsel is, in and of itself, a constitutional violation.”
The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced in November to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges. He was arrested just before a scheduled concert performance in May.
The rapper admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four guns from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions. He also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states, and has had several previous arrests.
In a mid-December posting on Black’s Instagram account, he went public with allegations that he had been abused at the Federal Detention Center.
The attorneys say any civil rights lawsuit remains on hold until they can see their client.
