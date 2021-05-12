Seth Rogen to tell stories in his own Stitcher podcast
NEW YORK — Actor Seth Rogen is jumping into the podcast world later this year with a series where he interviews people who have memorable stories to tell about their lives.
The unnamed series will be produced by Stitcher, the podcast company and subsidiary of SiriusXM, which made the announcement on Tuesday.
Each episode will feature him talking to someone with a different story, from a person who had a near-death encounter with a grizzly bear in Canada to another who had a life-altering celebrity encounter.
He will also invite some of his favorite musicians, actors and comedians to discuss the creative process.
The series is being produced by Richard Parks III, who will add music and archival material.
“Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments,” Rogen said.
New DMX album out on May 28
A new album from DMX will be released later this month.
DMX’s longtime producer and collaborator, Grammy winner Swizz Beatz, announced on Monday that “EXODUS” will feature new material and drop on May 28.
The posthumous album will be released on Def Jam, where DMX released most of his albums and made music history. The Grammy-nominated performer’s first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. His hits include “Get at Me Dog,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.”
DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died last month at age 50. His life and legacy was celebrated at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes and members of DMX’s Ruff Ryders collective — Swizz Beatz, Eve, The Lox — attended and spoke highly of the rapper.
Associated Press
