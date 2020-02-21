Rapper Pop Smoke slain in Hollywood Hills shooting
LOS ANGELES — Pop Smoke, a rising Brooklyn rapper who had a breakout year of hit songs and albums that made some of the biggest names in hip-hop his fans and collaborators, was fatally shot during a break-in Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, his label said.
“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke,” said a statement from Republic Records, the label of the 20-year-old whose legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”
Los Angeles police did not immediately confirm the identification and have not announced any arrests.
Police officers found a victim shortly before 5 a.m. after responding to a 911 call from someone who reported intruders, including one armed with a handgun, were breaking in, police Capt. Steve Lurie said.
Public listings show that the home is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer John Mellencamp and a star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
In an Instagram post, Teddi Mellencamp said “we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property. Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life.”
Mellencamp said she and her husband were not aware of any further details beyond what they have learned through media reports.
Police said the 911 call came from “back East” and reported the break-in was occurring at a friend’s home. The victim was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Several people who were in the house were detained and released, Lurie said.
LA man charged with killing ex, prominent family therapist
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, a prominent family therapist and the former fiancee of comedian Drew Carey, was charged Wednesday with her murder.
Dr. Amie Harwick died over the weekend after Gareth Pursehouse allegedly threw her over the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
Pursehouse faces charges including murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, making him eligible for the death penalty, prosecutors said.
It wasn’t immediately known if Pursehouse, 41, has an attorney. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
Police responding early Saturday to reports of a woman screaming discovered Harwick, 38, on the ground below the balcony, prosecutors said. She died at a hospital.
Officers found evidence of a struggle and a forced entry to the home, police said.
Detectives learned Harwick had recently expressed fear about an ex-boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him, according to a police statement.
The restraining order had expired, police said.
Harwick’s website described her as a marriage and sex therapist. She appeared on TV and radio and wrote a book called “The New Sex Bible for Women.”
