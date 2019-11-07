Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Cabello to perform at AMAs
NEW YORK — The two biggest breakthrough acts in music this year, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.
Dick clark productions announced Wednesday that other performers at the Nov. 24 event include Camila Cabello, nominated for collaboration of the year for “Senorita” with Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa, whose debut album is the most streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Eilish is competing for six AMAs, including favorite female pop/rock artist and favorite pop/rock album. Her debut — “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — is one of the top-selling albums of the year. It launched multiple Top 40 hits including “Bad Guy,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Buckingham Palace: Queen’s new outfits won’t use real fur
LONDON — Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur.
The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has. The palace statement says “the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”
The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.
Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.
Family: France’s Catherine Deneuve hospitalized with stroke
PARIS — Her family says French cinematic icon Catherine Deneuve has had a mild stroke while filming her latest movie.
Denueve’s family said in a statement released Wednesday that the 76-year-old actress suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke. The statement, by the actress’ representative, Artmedia, says “fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest.”
Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.
Deneuve has been filming “De son vivant” directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.
