Loughlin, Giannulli to fight new charges in admissions case
BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal.
Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.
Prosecutors recently added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend USC.
The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.
Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
Clarkson announced Friday that she’ll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.
Clarkson says in a statement that she’s excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.
She’s scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.
Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.
Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.
Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England
TOKYO (AP) — Britain’s Royal Family is getting excited about England’s appearance in the Rugby World Cup final — even its most recent arrival.
Prince Harry has sent a message of support to the England squad ahead of their title match against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.
Included in the message was a photo of the prince’s 5-month-old son, Archie, in an England jersey.
“A nice touch,” England flanker Sam Underhill said Friday.
Harry is a long-standing England fan and a patron of the Rugby Football Union. He will be attending the final this weekend.
