Rapper Bobby Shmurda released from prison
NEW YORK — Bobby Shmurda, a once up-and-coming rapper thanks to a hit music video that popularized the “Shmoney dance,” was paroled on Tuesday after spending more than four years behind bars for a drug gang conviction.
Authorities confirmed Shmurda was released from a New York prison amid speculation about whether he would attempt a music industry comeback.
Messages were left on Tuesday with Shmurda’s lawyer. The 26-year-old performer out of Brooklyn had previously called the case a sham.
Shmurda, whose birth name is Ackquille Pollard, was best known for “Hot Boy,” a gritty song with rhymes about gunplay. He gained notoriety with his performance in the “Shmoney dance” video, which had millions of YouTube views.
An indictment charged Shmurda and more than 15 defendants with a variety of crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug dealing. Shootings by the gang left one rival dead, injured an innocent bystander sitting on a folding chair outside a Brooklyn home and caused pandemonium outside a nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida, authorities said.
Moore announces birth of son
LOS ANGELES — Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old “This Is Us” star announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.
“Gus is here,” Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date much to the delight of his parents.”
She added that they were prepared to, “Fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”
This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.
